Thursday, Dec 12, 2024
New Delhi oC
Ludhiana: Samples collected from civil hospital canteen

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Dec 12, 2024 09:30 AM IST

On November 7, director Anil Goyal had inspected the canteen of the civil hospital and found fungus in food and expired soft drinks

A month after the director of the Punjab Health Services Corporation (PHSC) asked local health officials to inspect the Punjab Agro canteen at the civil hospital here, two samples were collected from the premises on Wednesday.

The DHO Amarjeet Kaur said that she had checked the canteen when she was posted as deputy medical commissioner and the canteen ‘lacked hygiene’. (HT File)
The DHO Amarjeet Kaur said that she had checked the canteen when she was posted as deputy medical commissioner and the canteen 'lacked hygiene'. (HT File)

On November 7, director Anil Goyal had inspected the canteen of the hospital and found fungus in food and expired soft drinks there. Pulling up hospital authorities, he directed them to have the canteen thoroughly inspected by the district health officer (DHO).

When contacted, DHO Amarjeet Kaur initially said there hasn’t been any inspection yet. Later in the day, an inspection was carried out and officials took two samples and sent it to the state laboratory for testing.

The DHO acknowledged that she had checked the canteen when she was posted as deputy medical commissioner and the canteen “lacked hygiene.” “We have received a lot of complaints regarding the canteen,” she said.

New Delhi 0C
Thursday, December 12, 2024
