Chandan Garewal, chairman of the Punjab State Safai Karamchari Commission, heard grievances of sanitation workers during a meeting at Bachat Bhawan on Thursday. During the session, sanitary workers and sewer men raised various concerns, some of which were resolved immediately, while officials were instructed to address others within a stipulated time frame. Ludhiana: Sanitary workers’ issues addressed

Senior officials, including additional deputy commissioner (rural development) Dr Harjinder Singh Bedi, MC joint commissioner Ankur Mahindru, zonal commissioner Jasdev Singh Sekhon and representatives from civic and police administrations, participated in the meeting.

Sanitary workers brought up issues such as missing service books. Garewal directed the Municipal Corporation to take legal action against negligent clerks and ensure accountability. He also instructed that clerks failing to perform their duties towards Grade IV employees would face strict consequences.

Highlighting the need for fairness, Garewal ordered that all pending promotions for eligible sanitary workers be completed by the first week of December. He emphasised the importance of granting sanitation workers a weekly Sunday holiday to acknowledge their hard work.

“I will revisit Ludhiana in January to review progress and further discuss welfare measures,” Garewal announced. He lauded the workers for their vital contribution, stating that their efforts have secured Ludhiana’s reputation as a leading clean city in Punjab.