Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, May 16, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Ludhiana: Sarpanch booked for demanding 4-lakh bribe

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
May 16, 2025 07:12 AM IST

Gagandeep Singh Kainth, a BJP leader and a realtor and builder, registered a complaint against the sarpanch on the state government’s anti-corruption helpline; Kainth in his complaint stated that the Sarpanch demanded ₹4 lakh for issuing a water connection to the houses, while the actual fee of water connection was ₹1100

The Ludhiana vigilance bureau booked a woman sarpanch of Satjot Nagar village at Dhandran Road for demanding 4 lakh bribe for issuing water connections to newly constructed houses in Satjot Nagar. The accused has been identified as sarpanch Sukhwinder Kaur.

An FIR under Section 7 of Prevention of Corruption Act has been lodged against the sarpanch. (HT photo for representation)
An FIR under Section 7 of Prevention of Corruption Act has been lodged against the sarpanch. (HT photo for representation)

Gagandeep Singh Kainth, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and a realtor and builder, registered a complaint against the sarpanch on the state government’s anti-corruption helpline.

Kainth in his complaint stated that he bought a chunk of land in Satjot Nagar village and constructed two houses. Meanwhile, he received a message from the sarpanch Sukhwinder Kaur, who asked him to meet her at the office. Kainth stated that when he reached her office the Sarpanch demanded 4 lakh for issuing a water connection to the houses, while the actual fee of water connection was 1100. Kainth recorded the whole conversation on his mobile phone.

Further, Kainth added that when his father went to her office, the sarpanch tried to crack the deal for 1.50 lakh. One of his friends, who was accompanying his father, had recorded the conversation on the mobile phone. They produced the recording before the vigilance bureau officials.

According to the vigilance bureau officials, an FIR under Section 7 of Prevention of Corruption Act has been lodged against the sarpanch. A hunt is on for her arrest.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana: Sarpanch booked for demanding 4-lakh bribe
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, May 16, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On