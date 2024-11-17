Ludhiana: Satguru Jagjit Singh Sangeet Sammelan enters Day 2

The 12th Satguru Jagjit Singh Sangeet Sammelan continued on its second day at Bhaini Sahib, marking performances by renowned artists. Classic musicians performing during the 12th Satguru Jagjit Singh Sangeet Sammelan in Ludhiana on Saturday. (Manish/HT)

Tabla maestro Pandit Yogesh Samsi said, “It is a blessing to participate in this conference, which Satguru Jagjit Singh established as a global celebration of music.”

Sarod virtuoso Pandit Abhishek Lahiri highlighted the sammelan’s legacy, noting, “Legendary artists like Ustad Zakir Hussain have performed on this stage. This land is truly sacred for music.”

The day featured performances by Pandit Abhishek Lahiri (sarod), Pandit Yogesh Samsi (tabla), Pandit Uday Bhawalkar (Dhrupad) and Pakhawaj artist Pratap Awad.

Organiser Satguru Ude Singh emphasised the Sikh tradition of composing gurbani in musical forms. The festival will conclude on Sunday with performances by Pandit Ajoy Chakraborty and Prabh Kaur.