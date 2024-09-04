Ludhiana: SBI staffer booked for ‘misusing’ bank statements in court case

The Focal Point police on Wednesday registered a case against an employee of the State Bank of India (SBI), Industrial Area branch, for allegedly cheating a Pathankot resident by illegally accessing and using his bank statement in a court case, officials said. Manjeet Singh alleged that Iqbal Singh, who works at SBI’s Industrial Area branch, exploited his position to illegally download the bank statement of Manjeet’s account in Pathankot (Shutterstock)

The accused was identified as Iqbal Singh of New Sukhdev Nagar, Bhamian Road. He was booked following a complaint by Manjeet Singh of Pathankot.

According to the complaint, Manjeet’s son is married to the accused’s sister. Due to strained relations, the couple were living separately, and the sister has filed a court case, seeking maintenance from Manjeet Singh’s son.

Manjeet Singh alleged that Iqbal Singh, who works at SBI’s Industrial Area branch, exploited his position to illegally download the bank statement of Manjeet’s account in Pathankot.

He then used this information in court to support his sister’s maintenance claim, without obtaining any prior permission from the account holder.

Manjeet Singh filed a complaint with the police on June 2, 2023. The case under section 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered after an inquiry.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Balwinder Singh, who is investigating the case, said a hunt is on to arrest the accused.