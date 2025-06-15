Search Search
Sunday, Jun 15, 2025
Ludhiana: SBS Nagar supply issue resolved, says PSPCL

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Jun 15, 2025 09:08 AM IST

According to the PSPCL, a feeder from the 66kV Dugri substation had some snag which was later restored and there has been no electricity interruption since June 12 in SBS Nagar

PSPCL officials on Saturday said that the frequest power cuts in SBS Nagar were due to repeated tripping of a feeder, emanating from the 66kV Dugri substation. The problem has been addressed and there has been no electricity interruption since June 12, they said.

The PSPCL said that safety tools, including over 60 ladders and protective gear, have been provided to the line staff. (HT File)
Earlier, residents of SBS Nagar complained about frequent power cuts.

The PSPCL issued a statement, mentioning, “The feeder initially tripped at full load (234 amps) around midnight on June 10 and continued to trip intermittently throughout the night. It was restored by 4:45 am but tripped again after a few hours due to a faulty over-current earth fault relay at the grid substation. The malfunctioning relay was promptly replaced.”

The PSPCL also highlighted that safety tools, including over 60 ladders and protective gear, have been provided to the line staff.

