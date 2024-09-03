Ludhiana: SCERT Punjab calls for active participation in literacy week celebrations

The State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) Punjab has directed district education officers and District Institute of Education and Training (DIET) principals to ensure that all educational institutions actively take part in literacy week celebrations. The event, which started on September 1, will continue until September 8. The State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) Punjab has directed district education officers and District Institute of Education and Training (DIET) principals to ensure that all educational institutions actively take part in literacy week celebrations. (HT File)

This initiative is part of the centrally sponsored scheme “ULLAS - Nav Bharat Saaksharta Karyakram,” which aims to promote education for all in society from 2022 to 2027. The programme aligns with the national education policy (NEP) 2020 and focuses on five key areas, foundational literacy and numeracy, critical life skills, basic education, vocational skills and continuing education.

The literacy week aims to raise awareness among all stakeholders about the ULLAS scheme. Activities planned for the week include workshops, conferences, seminars, and meetings organised by district education officers and the district literacy mission authority. Participants will include DIET faculties, teachers from government-aided schools, representatives from teacher training institutes (TTIs) under National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE), and members from higher education institutions (HEIs) such as degree colleges and technical institutions affiliated with universities or All India Council for Technical Education AICTE. Groups like the National Cadet Corps (NCC), National Service Scheme (NSS), Scouts and Guides, Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan (NYKS), and students from Kendriya Vidyalayas (KVS) and Navodaya Vidyalayas (NVS) will also be involved.

Other activities will include rallies, cycle rallies, street plays (nukkad nataks), and morning processions by students and teachers, carrying banners and placards to spread awareness about the ULLAS program. Additional awareness will be created through posters, pamphlets, and wall paintings.

Debates and discussions on education for all will also be held, involving students from government, aided, and CBSE-affiliated schools, as well as TTIs, HEIs, and volunteers from various organizations, including NCC, NSS, anganwadi workers, farmers, retired employees, women, and members of local governance bodies.