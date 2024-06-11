Ludhiana school’s peon booked for thrashing 13-year-old student

A class four employee of a private school was booked for allegedly thrashing a 13-year-old student for applying for a school leaving certificate. The accused dragged him into a classroom and punched and kicked the boy, officials said. The victim’s mother alleged that when approached the school principal, the latter tried to hush the matter and said that the accused peon suffers “such fits”. (HT File)

The victim, a student of Class 9, has pre-exisiting respiratory problems as well and was rushed to the hospital, where his condition is stated to be stable.

The victim’s mother alleged that when approached the school principal, the latter tried to hush the matter and said that the accused peon suffers “such fits”.

The Sudhar police registered a first-information report (FIR) against Baljinder Singh alias Bai after a complaint by the minor’s mother, Anita of Mohi village.

The complainant said that her son is a Class 9 student at the Camp Khalsa Senior Secondary School, Ajitsar, in Mohi. On April 23, her son went to the school to get his school leaving certificate as they could not afford to pay the fee.

She said that the minor was waiting for the principal after submitting an application to the vice-principal when Baljinder turned up and started abusing him. She alleged that the accused twisted the student’s arm and punched him repeatedly. The accused dragged him to a classroom and thrashed him again, she added.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Jorawar Singh, who is investigating the case, said that a case under sections 323 and 341 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against the accused. He added that a hunt was underway to arrest the accused peon.