Ludhiana: Schoolchildren complain of breathing issues, eye irritation

Amid the rising pollution, schoolkids, especially those from primary sections, are complaining of difficulty in breathing in and eye irritation. Commuters navigate city roads amid a thick blanket of smog in Ludhiana on Wednesday. Officials and experts cite paddy straw burning and westerly winds as the main reasons behind the worsening air quality. (Manish/HT)

The teachers at these schools said attendance has been mostly steady due to the ongoing Competency Enhancement Plan (CEP) but the absent students are mainly citing health issues.

A student from a government school, requesting not to be named, said, “I travel by bicycle, and it is dark by the time I get home. With the smog and low visibility, it feels dangerous. I can’t even think of going outside without a mask.”

Renu Bansal, a paediatrician at the local civil hospital, said that there has not been a significant rise in the number of students turning up for checkups. She, however, asserted that the smog is worsening symptoms in children with asthma and triggering allergies.

“The cases of eye dryness and chest pain are usually expected in such weather conditions,” she said, and added that these conditions are mainly challenging for children with respiratory issues.

Government Teachers’ Union (GTU) district president Jagjit Singh Mann, who is the head teacher at Government Primary School, Mangli Uchi, said, “Though attendance has not dropped much, students are reporting trouble in breathing, eye infections and skin irritation.”

Sukhdhir Sekhon, head teacher at Government Primary Smart School, Moti Nagar, confirmed that students are complaining of watery eyes and discomfort.

Sekhewal School of Eminence principal Naresh Kumar emphasised the challenges faced by students coming from nearby villages.

“We are getting requests from parents to allow their children to leave early before it gets dark,” he said, and added: “Visibility is already low during the day, and it becomes extremely difficult in the evening.”

At Rukmani Devi Bal Vidyalaya, teacher JP Bhatt said 20 primary students were sent home on Wednesday after experiencing breathing issues. A teacher at Government Senior Secondary School, Basti Jodhewal, said attendance had dropped by about 15% due to health concerns.

Teachers said the education department could consider a few days off, especially for primary students.

However, district education officer (DEO Elementary) Ravinder Kaur said, “Closing schools could hurt studies. Instead, we need more public awareness to reduce the causes of this smog.”

Dr Bansal recommended some preventive measures, such as frequent hand washing, staying hydrated, avoiding strenuous activity and using drops to keep eyes moist.