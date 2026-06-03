Ludhiana: Scrap dealer refuses extortion demand, suffers fractures in assault; several booked

: A scrap dealer was allegedly attacked inside his shop in Kila Mohalla by a “notorious criminal” and his associates after he refused to pay extortion money, commonly known as “hafta”, police said on Wednesday. The accused, identified as Shiva Bhatti, was out on bail at the time of the incident. The accused have been booked under Sections 115(2) , 118(1) , 126(2) , 351(2) , 191(3)and 190 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). (HT File)

Based on the complaint of Satish Kumar, 42, a resident of Prem Vihar and owner of a scrap shop in Kila Mohalla, the division number 4 police registered an FIR against Shiva Bhatti, his brother Deepak Bhatti and an associate, identified as Honey, besides several unidentified accomplices.

In his complaint, Satish alleged that Shiva had been extorting money from him and other shopkeepers in the area for a long time by threatening them with dire consequences. He claimed that he had previously paid the accused amounts ranging between ₹2,000 and ₹3,000 out of fear.

“This time, when Shiva again demanded money, I refused. He called and threatened me with serious consequences. A few hours later, he arrived at my shop with his associates and attacked me with sharp-edged weapons,” Satish alleged.

The victim sustained fractures in his arm and injuries to his head during the assault. He was rushed for medical treatment. Satish further alleged that despite suffering serious injuries, the case was initially registered under lesser sections. “I suffered two fractures, yet the police did not slap stringent charges initially,” he claimed.

Sub-Inspector Jaspal Singh, SHO of division number 4 police station, said an FIR has been registered based on the medical report received from the civil hospital. The accused have been booked under Sections 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 118(1) (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons), 126(2) (wrongful restraint), 351(2) (criminal intimidation), 191(3) (rioting while armed with deadly weapons) and 190 (offence committed by members of an unlawful assembly) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Police officials said Shiva Bhatti is a habitual offender facing multiple criminal cases, including charges related to attempted murder and violations of the Arms Act. He had recently secured bail in one of the cases. A manhunt has been launched to arrest the accused, who remain absconding.