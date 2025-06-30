Ludhiana: Second round of counselling for meritorious schools begins today

The Meritorious Society has announced the second round of counselling for admission to Class 11 in Punjab’s ten meritorious schools. Out of 4600 total seats, several reserved seats for categories like women headed households (WHH), private school students, and differently-abled candidates remain vacant after the first counselling. Officials during the first round of counselling for admissions to Class 11 at meritorious schools in Ludhiana. (HT Photo)

Satwant Kaur, principal of meritorious school, Ludhiana, shared that nearly 100 seats are still open in Ludhiana and are expected to fill during Monday’s counselling. A merit list has already been released separately for boys and girls. Counselling will start at 8 am sharp, with girls from roll numbers 1 to 730 and boys from 1 to 259 being called in. Admissions will be determined by scores in the entrance exam, with 60% of the total seats reserved for girls and 40% for boys.

Eligibility for reserved seats requires SC/ST candidates to have at least 65% marks in Class 10, while students from other categories must have secured 70%. Only Class 10 certificates downloaded from the Punjab School Education Board’s DigiLocker portal, duly signed and stamped by the school principal, will be accepted.

For students from recognised private and aided schools in Punjab, 10% of seats are reserved, they must present a smart card issued within the last six months or get an older one counter-signed with a fresh date. Differently-abled girls have 10% reservation and boys have 5%, but a valid certificate of at least 40% disability is mandatory. Similarly, under the women headed household category, 20% seats are reserved exclusively for girls with proper certification from a competent authority.

Candidates after being allotted seats, must report to their respective schools within two days of the seat allotment, failing which their seat will be considered vacant.