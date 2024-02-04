Ludhiana: Section of Sherpur Road caves in after rains

A section of the Sherpur Road, where work of laying sewerage pipes was going on, caved in due to the rains. A caved in portion of the Sherpur Road in Ludhiana. (HT)

Sewerage pipes were being laid in the section of the road opposite Spring Dale School since last week, but after it started to rain, the entire section caved in.

There is a petrol pump opposite the school, whose entry is completely damaged due to the caving in of the road.

Manager Monu Kumar, said, “This is an industrial area, and around 60% of the regular vehicles at the pump were trucks, which now can’t enter the pump.”

“For the last three days, my sales have plummeted to less than 50%,” he added.

He said that cars get stuck in the puddles that have come up now due to the rain. Many were pulled out with JCBs and others had to be pushed out by the men at the pump.

The locals also complained that the poor condition of the road also posed a threat to commuters, especially those on two-wheelers as mud from the sewerage lane had spread out on the entire road. They said that in the dark, the stretch could be fatal for bikers.

Local Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) leader, Happy Sherpuria, said, “The incident occurred because the soil wasn’t properly compressed before and after the pipes were laid, leading to erosion and eventual caving in of the road.”

Executive engineer, municipal corporation, Ludhiana Zone B, operations and maintenance, Ranbir Singh said, “The contractor had put the necessary layer of gravel underneath and had also brought the extra soil needed to completely cover up the sewerage pipes, but it rained before the work could be completed.”

“The section needs proper earthing,” which he assured would be done within a day.