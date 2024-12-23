Ludhiana: Seminar, street play held to curb drug abuse

The youth services department of Punjab, under the guidance of the director of youth services department, Chandigarh, has launched an anti-drug awareness campaign in the city with an aim to educate the community about the dangers of drug abuse. A seminar and a street play in this regard were organised on Monday at Powat village to engage local residents. The seminar concluded with a street play performed by local villagers. (HT File)

The campaign was led by Davinder Singh Lote, assistant director of the youth services department, who addressed the gathering during the seminar. Lote highlighted that drug abuse not only ruins the future of young individuals but also impacts their families.

“We must unite in this fight against drug addiction. It is our collective responsibility to save the youth of Punjab,” Lote said, adding that the department is conducting awareness campaigns across various villages to prevent drug abuse.

Dr Gurpreet Singh, a specialist from Civil Hospital, Machhiwara, shed light on the harmful effects of drugs on the body and mind, particularly among young people. He emphasised the importance of prevention and offered information on local de-addiction centers where individuals struggling with addiction could seek professional help.

Inderjeet Singh, traffic in-charge of Machhiwara, spoke about the dangers of driving under the influence of drugs, warning that it not only endangers the life of the person driving but also poses a severe threat to others on the road. His message underscored the importance of safe driving and making responsible choices, particularly among youth.

The seminar concluded with a street play performed by local villagers, which vividly depicted the tragic consequences of drug abuse. The play captivated the audience, leaving a lasting impact on the community.

To wrap up the event, Dilbagh Singh, a local artist, sang a song that further reinforced the harmful effects of addiction and encouraged people to stay away from drugs.