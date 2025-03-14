Menu Explore
Ludhiana: Senior deputy mayor directs officials to expedite devp works

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Mar 14, 2025 05:46 AM IST

Senior deputy mayor Rakesh Parashar urged municipal officials to expedite development and cleanliness efforts, emphasizing public service and tax payments.

Senior deputy mayor Rakesh Parashar and zonal commissioner (zone A and B) Neeraj Jain directed the municipal corporation (MC) to expedite the ongoing development works and ensure cleanliness across the city in a meeting at MC Zone A office near Mata Rani Chowk here on Thursday.

The officials have been directed to expedite the works and ensure that there is no compromise with the quality. (HT Photo)
The officials have been directed to expedite the works and ensure that there is no compromise with the quality. (HT Photo)

Officials of buildings and roads branch, operations and maintenance cell, property tax wing among others were present in the meeting.

Parashar said that the aim is to ensure cleanliness across the city. A large number of development works are going on while many others are in the pipeline. The officials have been directed to expedite the works and ensure that there is no compromise with the quality. Parashar said that he has also been conducting inspections to take the stock of development works.

He further said that the focus of CM Bhagwant Singh Mann led state government is on facilitating the public. The officials have been directed to resolve the grievances of the public at the earliest and no one should face any trouble in getting their work done in civic body offices.

He also appealed to the public to pay their pending property tax and water-sewer bills before March 31 to avoid penalties. The funds collected from the residents are used for taking up development works in the city and for providing basic amenities to the residents, he said.

