Ludhiana: September 30 last date to avail 10% rebate on property tax payment

With September 30 as the last day to pay property tax returns for the current financial year (2024-25) with 10% rebate, municipal corporation (MC) has appealed to the residents to submit their tax on time and avail rebate. Ludhiana MC commissioner Sandeep Rishi said that to facilitate the residents in submitting the property tax before September 30, the civic body has decided to keep the Suvidha Kendras open on Saturdays and Sundays too. (HT Photo)

The civic body officials stated that around 1.07 lakh property owners are yet to pay tax for the current financial year. MC commissioner Sandeep Rishi stated that the residents can pay the property tax at zonal Suvidha Kendras of the civic body. For avoiding long queues, residents can pay the property tax online too. The residents can visit the website - mcludhiana.gov.in to pay the tax online.

He appealed to the residents to pay the taxes on time to avoid penalties. The collected amount is used for providing basic amenities to the residents and for taking up development works in the city.

No penalty is imposed on payment of tax from October 1 to December 31. The department imposes a 10% penalty on payment of tax from January 1 to March 31. The penalty is increased to 20% and 18% annual interest is also imposed, if the residents fail to pay tax for the current financial year by March 31.

Apart from the working days, the MC Suvidha Kendras will remain open on September 14 (Saturday), September 21 (Saturday), September 22 (Sunday), September 28 (Saturday) and September 29 (Sunday).