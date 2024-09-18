Ludhiana: ‘Sevadar’ held for sexually harassing female devotee

The Khanna police on Monday arrested a sevadar (volunteer) for allegedly harassing a female devotee on temple premises, officials aware of the matter said. The Khanna police on Monday arrested a sevadar (volunteer) for allegedly harassing a female devotee on temple premises, officials aware of the matter said. (HT File)

The locals nabbed the accused and handed him over to the police, they added.

The City Khanna police registered a first-information report (FIR) against the accused, identified as Prabhu Rai of Ratanheri Road, Khanna.

The complainant said she reached the temple to pay obeisance in the morning and the accused was mopping the floor.

She alleged that the accused molested her, following which she raised an alarm, and the locals gathered there.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Dimple, who is investigating the case, said an FIR was registered under section 74 (assault or criminal force on a woman with the intent to outrage her modesty) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).