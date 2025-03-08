Ludhiana: Sewadar sexually assaults 12-year-old girl, arrested: Police

The Sudhar police on Friday arrested a sewadar for allegedly sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl at a local gurdwara, officials said, adding that the minor said the accused had threatened her into keeping silent about the abuse. The accused in custody of Ludhiana police on Friday. (HT PHOTO)

Police identified the accused as 70-year-old Jarnail Singh, a resident of Rajgarh village. The first-information report (FIR) as registered following a complaint by the minor’s mother.

The complainant said the girl, her elder daughter, used to come to pay obeisance at the gurdwara every evening. She said that on March 5, she found that the minor was not talking to anyone and was in a disturbed state. The complainant said she got a sense that something was amiss and questioned the minor about the incident.

According to the complainant, the girl told her that Jarnail Singh took her to a room at the gurdwara and touched her inappropriately. The minor alleged that the accused had sexually assaulted her multiple times in the past few days.

The minor said the accused threatened to kill her if she disclosed the abuse in front of anyone, the complainant added.

Sub-inspector Kirandeep Kaur, who is investigating the case, said police registered the case FIR under sections 75 (sexual harassment) and 351 (2) (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and section 10 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Dakha man booked for raping, impregnating friend’s minor sister

Ludhiana The local police on Friday registered a case against a Dakha village for allegedly raping and impregnating the 16-year-old sister of one of his friends, officials said, adding that girl is nine months pregnant.

The minor said that the accused lived near their home and visited frequently. She added that a year ago, she went to the accused’s house after he came to call her, claiming his sister wanted to see her. The girl alleged that no one was at his home and the accused raped her. She said the accused threatened her into keeping mum.

The girl alleged that the accused raped her multiple times by threatening her. After she realised that she was pregnant, she narrated the incident to her parents.

Sub-inspector Kirandeep Kaur, who is investigating the case, said the first-information report (FIR) was registered under sections 376 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sections 4 and 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act at the Dakha police station. The sub-inspector said a hunt is on to arrest the accused.