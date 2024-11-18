Ludhiana: Shifting carcass plant likely to cost civic body 3.5 crore

With the next hearing of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) scheduled later this month, the Municipal Corporation (MC) has started estimating the cost of shifting the carcass plant from Sidhwan Bet to the main dump site at Tajpur Road. Officials say the shifting of project will cost around ₹3.5 crore. The plant was built at the cost of ₹8 crore at Sidhwan Bet. The carcass plant in Rasulpur village in Ludhiana. (HT photo)

Residents have criticised this move, calling it wastage of money. They argue that proper surveys should have been conducted before setting up the plant at Sidhwan Bet. Since its completion in 2021, the plant has faced opposition from residents of 15 nearby villages, who are concerned about health and environmental risks. Due to several protests, the plant has remained non-operational since then.

Two months ago, the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) submitted a detailed report to the deputy commissioner. Based on a visit to a similar plant in New Delhi, the report included photos and recommendations on addressing issues related to the plant.

In January, the MC attempted to operate the plant for a few days but faced strong protests from villagers. They expressed concerns about its impact on their health and environment. After receiving assurances that the plant would stay open only until January 22, the protests subsided temporarily. However, after this date, demonstrations resumed, and Union Minister Ravneet Bittu locked the plant’s gates. It has been closed ever since.

An MC official, seeking anonymity, shared details of the proposed costs. “A meeting at the DC office was also conducted regarding this issue and the estimate of ₹3.5 crore has been proposed. Of this, ₹1.4 crore will be used for dismantling, shifting and reinstalling machinery. Another ₹2 crore will be spent on constructing a new shed, boundary wall, flooring and other civil works at the Tajpur Road dump site,” the official said.

The carcass plant, located near the Sutlej river in Ludhiana, was planned to process 150 dead animals daily, mainly larger animals. The installation began in December 2019 and was delayed by the pandemic, with completion in June 2021 at a cost of ₹8 crore. However, when former minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu was set to inaugurate it in July 2021, villagers strongly opposed its operation.

Despite orders from the National Green Tribunal and the MC commissioner to make the plant operational, protests and unresolved concerns have kept it shut. As the MC plans to shift the plant to Tajpur Road, the project remains a contentious issue in the region.