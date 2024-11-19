Ludhiana: Shivpuri residents fume over contaminated water supply

Residents of Luxmi street, Thapar Mohalla and Shankarpuri colonies in the Shivpuri area have been getting contaminated water supply for long. They attributed this problem to the presence of dyeing units in their area. They claimed that due to the improper disposal of dyeing waste and faulty sewage systems, wastewater from such factories seeps into the underground potable water pipeline, making the water stinky and polluted. The murky water collected from taps in Shivpuri area in Ludhiana on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

Akhil, a teacher in Luxmi street, said the problem has been there for the past three years due to an outdated drainage system. He claimed that when dyeing units release wastewater into the sewage, it overflows and contaminates the drinking water. He also mentioned that even though corporation workers have cleaned the sewage multiple times, the problem continues.

Ravi Sharma, a resident of Thapar Mohalla, said, “The water we get is so contaminated that even boiling fails to make it usable. My children are falling sick. No action has been taken despite repeated complaints.”

Ravi further said that a hefty portion of his income is spent on buying potable water. Even when the supplied water appears visibly clean, it tastes bad, he added.

Notably, according to health experts, consuming such contaminated water can lead to severe illnesses, including gastrointestinal infections and long-term organ damage. Recently, the Municipal Corporation conducted a survey and flagged water contamination at 129 spots in the city’s supply lines.

Ravinder Garg, superintending engineer of the MC’s operation and maintenance (O&M) wing, said, “I have not received any formal complaints regarding the problem. Now the matter has been brought to my notice. I will ask officials to visit the area and resolve the concerns.”