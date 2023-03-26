Ludhiana SHO slapped with 10,000 for not providing info to RTI activist

Ludhiana The Punjab State Information Commission has slapped a fine of ₹10,000 on a station house office in Ludhiana for not supplying information to an RTI activist. HT Image

The SHO inspector Pramod Kumar of Shimlapuri police station of Ludhiana police commissionerate has been ordered to appear before the commission on Monday.

The complainant, Davinder Sharma Bitta of Janakpuri, stated that around two-and-a-half years ago, he had filed a complaint to Shimlapuri police against a person for blackmailing him, but the police did not take any action on the complaint.

However, he received a message from the police department to appear in ‘know your case’ camp held at Shimlapuri police station to know the action taken on his complaint.

“I reached the police station where I had found that the police had misplaced my complaint. They made me wait for at least one hour at the police station. When I objected to it, SHO inspector Pramod Kumar and munshi of the police station misbehaved with me,” Sharma said.

“I filed an application under the RTI Act seeking information on action taken by the police on the complaint on December 31, 2021, but the SHO did not supply information to him,” Sharma said.

“I moved the Punjab State Information Commission on June 7, 2022 when I did not get information. Meanwhile, I came to know that the police had made some fake entries in the daily diary register (DDR) that Davinder Sharma had not appeared in the police station despite repeated reminders, but they failed to produce the summons issued to ask me to join the investigation,” he added.

Sharma added that he had filed a complaint of misbehaviour by the SHO and munshi in the same police station, but the police have not taken action on the complaint.

