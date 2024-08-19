 Ludhiana: Shopkeeper, brother held for assaulting 18-year-old over ₹10 - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Aug 20, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Ludhiana: Shopkeeper, brother held for assaulting 18-year-old over 10

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Aug 20, 2024 05:14 AM IST

A shopkeeper and his brother assaulted an 18-year-old over ₹10 in Bahadur Ke. An FIR was filed, and two accused were arrested; one remains on the run.

A shopkeeper and his two brothers allegedly assaulted an 18-year-old over 10 in Bahadur Ke area.

A shopkeeper and his two brothers allegedly assaulted an 18-year-old over <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10 in Bahadur Ke area. (HT File)
A shopkeeper and his two brothers allegedly assaulted an 18-year-old over 10 in Bahadur Ke area. (HT File)

The Salem Tabri police registered a first-information report (FIR) and arrested the shopkeeper and one of his brothers.

The arrested accused were identified as Kundan and his brother Chandan. Officials said Shiv Nandan is on the run.

The victim, Mohit Kumar, went to the grocery shop of Kundan to buy items worth 50, but was carrying only 40. He asked the shopkeeper if he could hand him the balance later.

He alleged that the accused made him leave his slippers at the shop and asked him to get 10 from his home.

Mohit said he felt humiliated and narrated the incident to his parents, who were surprised to see him barefooted. They accompanied Mohit to the shop to talk to the shopkeeper. Meanwhile, the shopkeeper called on his brothers and attacked them.

Mohit alleged that the accused hit him with an empty bottle in his head and fled, leaving him injured. His family members rushed him to a hospital.

Salem Tabri station-house officer (SHO) inspector Bittan Kumar said a case was registered and two accused were arrested.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana: Shopkeeper, brother held for assaulting 18-year-old over 10
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, August 20, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On