Ludhiana: Shopkeeper, brother held for assaulting 18-year-old over 10

A shopkeeper and his two brothers allegedly assaulted an 18-year-old over ₹10 in Bahadur Ke area. A shopkeeper and his two brothers allegedly assaulted an 18-year-old over ₹ 10 in Bahadur Ke area. (HT File)

The Salem Tabri police registered a first-information report (FIR) and arrested the shopkeeper and one of his brothers.

The arrested accused were identified as Kundan and his brother Chandan. Officials said Shiv Nandan is on the run.

The victim, Mohit Kumar, went to the grocery shop of Kundan to buy items worth ₹50, but was carrying only ₹40. He asked the shopkeeper if he could hand him the balance later.

He alleged that the accused made him leave his slippers at the shop and asked him to get ₹10 from his home.

Mohit said he felt humiliated and narrated the incident to his parents, who were surprised to see him barefooted. They accompanied Mohit to the shop to talk to the shopkeeper. Meanwhile, the shopkeeper called on his brothers and attacked them.

Mohit alleged that the accused hit him with an empty bottle in his head and fled, leaving him injured. His family members rushed him to a hospital.

Salem Tabri station-house officer (SHO) inspector Bittan Kumar said a case was registered and two accused were arrested.