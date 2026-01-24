Ludhiana shuttler bags silver at inter-varsity tourney

City’s badminton star, Lakshay Sharma, added another proud achievement to his sporting career by winning a silver medal at the All-India Inter-University Badminton Tournament, held in Vijayawada from January 17 to 21. Representing Chandigarh University, Lakshay played a key role in guiding his team to the finals of the prestigious tournament. Lakshay Sharma is currently ranked no 4 in India in men’s singles and has achieved a career-best world ranking of 112. (HT Photo)

Currently a sixth-semester BA student at Chandigarh University, Lakshay served as the team’s lead singles player throughout the tournament. His consistent performances propelled the university forward, starting with a 3-1 quarterfinal win over Chitkara University. Following a tense 3-2 win against the University of Calicut in the semifinals, the team faced Jain University in the final and finished as runners-up after a 0-3 defeat, settling for the silver medal.

Lakshay was part of a talented squad including Manraj Singh, Shikhar Ralhan, Bhabha Chabra, Suraj Goala, Divyam, and Mayank Rana. He is currently ranked no 4 in India in men’s singles and has achieved a career-best world ranking of 112.

Over the past year, Lakshay has delivered a series of impressive performances on the national and international stage. He won a bronze medal in the men’s singles open category at the Cameroon International Challenge in Yaoundé last August. In June, he secured bronze at the Czech International Series after clinching silver at the All India Senior Ranking Tournament in Hyderabad in May. He also won bronze at the Polish International in September 2024 and bagged silver at the Kazakhstan International Series in December 2023.

His earlier accolades include captaining the Indian junior team at the 2023 Asia Badminton Championship in Indonesia and winning bronze at the 2022 All-India Junior Ranking Championship in Bengaluru. He also holds gold medals from the Khelo India Games and the U-19 Junior International Series in Hungary.