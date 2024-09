Ludhiana shuttlers spearhead action as state-level tourney begins

Around 300 shuttlers were in action as the Punjab State Mini and Sub-Junior Boys and Girls Ranking Badminton Championship, organised by Ludhiana Badminton Academy, kicked off on Saturday at the Shastri Badminton Hall. A player in action during the Punjab State Mini (U-11) and Sub Junior (U-13) Boys and Girls Ranking Badminton Championship in Ludhiana on Saturday. (HT Photo)

In the Under-11 event, Gautam Kumar from Patiala defeated Kabir Shani from Ludhiana by 21-16 and 21-19, while Parth Nagpal from Ludhiana ousted Vivaan Sharma from Amritsar in a 21-9 and 21-7 contest.

Rudra Kumar Dhiman and Rabbiguel Anji from Ludhiana also scored wins, defeating Samarpratap Singh from Sri Muktsar Sahib and Dhruv Saini from Gurdaspur by 21-19 and 21-11 in a doubles match. Ludhiana’s Sanay Bhaskar was also victorious over Gautam Mehta from Hoshiarpur.

In the Under-13 event, Girish Dodeja from Ludhiana, Viren Choudhary from Mohali, Krish Patial from Hoshiarpur and Jivesh from Patiala defeated Uppkardeep Singh from Mansa, Armaan Jindal from Sangrur, Naskh Rathore and Ansh Sharma from Jalandhar, respectively.

Nayra Sharma from Gurdaspur won her Under-11 encounter in straight sets against Avni Sinhania from Ludhiana. Manseerat Kaur from Sangrur was defeated by Sargun Kaur from Ludhiana while Jasleen Kaur from Amritsar won against Nitara Sharma from Ludhiana.

In the U-13 event, Inayat Gulati from Jalandhar defeated Yashasvi from Moga and Shabadpreet Kaur Rana won against Gurnadar Kaur by 21-3 and 21-18 respectively. Maanvi Arora from Hoshiarpur beat Mayra from Jalandhar by 21-10 and Yashmita from Hoshiarpur was defeated by Mannat from Moga by 21-19.

Harleen Kajla from Hoshiarpur, Jaanvi from Ludhiana, and Diya and Harman Kaur from Amritsar defeated Samaira Aggarwal from Ludhiana, Myrah Chopra and Manseerat Kaur from Jalandhar, and Jennifer from Moga, respectively.

The tournament, which has the maximum participants from Ludhiana district, will continue till September 10.