Ludhiana: Six violators lose licences for flaunting guns, opening fire

Flaunting weapons on social networking sites and opening fire in the air has cost dearer to at least six arms licence holders, as the licencing unit of police commissionerate, Ludhiana has cancelled licence of six violators. FIRs were lodged against the accused at different police stations.

FIRs were already lodged against the accused at different police stations.

Inspector PK Sharma, incharge, licencing unit, said that they received recommendations from six police stations, including Jamalpur, Meharban, Dugri, Sarabha Nagar and Division number 5, to cancel the licences of violators.

Following the recommendation, they have cancelled the licenses and sent the report to commissioner of police Kuldeep Singh Chahal. The weapons of the accused were already seized by the police.

The inspector added that in a recent case, the Jamalpur police arrested a Sahibana village resident for opening fire targeting a man after a spat during a wedding on February 1. The accused had allegedly indulged in a spat with a guest during a pre-wedding function. The rest of the guests had intervened and resolved the matter between the two. Later, when the complainant was returning home with his friends from the function, the accused along with his son opened fire in the air after seeing him. A case was lodged against the accused at Jamalpur police station.

Further, the inspector added that in some of the cases, the accused had flaunted their weapons on social networking sites.

In 2023, the police had cancelled 61 arms licences following discrepancies. Earlier in 2017, the police had cancelled licences of 24 arms licence holders and also stalled renewing 57 arms licences.

Police initiates procedure to cancel the licence of NRI

Inspector Amandeep Singh Brar, SHO at Dugri Police station, stated that the department had initiated a procedure to cancel the arm licence of the NRI, who had shot at a wedding guest following a dispute over playing songs of their choice on the DJ on February 4. The bullet had brushed past the man, who was rushed to the civil hospital for treatment.