Ludhiana: Snatchers target two women in Giaspura

Giaspura saw two snatchings and a theft bid in the city on Saturday. The first incident took place at Peepal Chowk where one Rajni was on her way to a market in an autorickshaw with her relative. Two miscreants on a scooter struck swiftly. One waited with the engine running, the other yanked the mangalsutra from the woman’s neck before the duo sped away. The victim attempted to chase them but they managed to escape. Police have launched probe to trace and nab the miscreants. (HT File)

In another case at New Gagan Nagar, street number 12, Madhuri Mishra was returning home after dropping her child at a tuition centre. Two scooter-borne youths stopped outside her house, pretending to ask for a phone. When she refused, they forced their way inside, gagged her and snatched her mangalsutra before fleeing.

In the third incident on Lohara Road under the Daba police station limits where a youth tried to steal a scooter, local residents overpowered him. A woman, Neha, noticed a suspicious youth lingering near her scooter on CCTV. When he attempted to steal it, she confronted him with a stick. Calling her husband and neighbours for help, she managed to overpower the youth. The group caught the accused, thrashed him and handed him over to the Daba police. The police have initiated an investigation.