Ludhiana: Son, daughter-in-law arrested for beating up 85-yr-old mother

An 85-year-old woman was subjected to brutal physical abuse by her son and daughter-in-law in Mohalla Bank Colony, Raikot. The incident came to light when the victim’s Australia-based daughter witnessed the assault through live CCTV cameras and alerted authorities. The incident has sparked outrage in the community, with activists condemning the mistreatment of elderly parents. (HT Photo)

The victim, Gurnam Kaur, had been living with her son Jasveer Singh and daughter-in-law Gurpreet Kaur. On April 1, her daughter was checking the home’s CCTV feed when she saw her mother being violently beaten. Shocked by the footage, she contacted Gurpreet Singh alias Mintu, Chairman of Humanity Services, who rushed to the scene and arranged for Gurnam Kaur’s admission to a local government hospital.

Raikot City SHO Amarjit Singh confirmed that police took action after receiving a medical report about the elderly woman’s injuries. ASI Gurmeet Singh recorded Gurnam Kaur’s statement, in which she revealed she had been suffering abuse from her son and daughter-in-law for a long time. Based on her complaint, police arrested Jasveer Singh and Gurpreet Kaur under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including voluntarily causing hurt and criminal intimidation.

The accused initially admitted to their actions but later tried to justify their behavior. Meanwhile, the video of the assault went viral on social media, prompting the Punjab State Women Commission to take suo motu cognizance of the case. The commission has directed Ludhiana Police to submit a detailed report by Thursday.

The incident has sparked outrage in the community, with activists condemning the mistreatment of elderly parents. Gurnam Kaur continues to receive medical treatment as authorities investigate the case further. Local residents and social workers have demanded strict action against the accused to prevent such incidents in the future.