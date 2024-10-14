Menu Explore
Ludhiana: Spat with residents hinders police raid

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Oct 14, 2024 10:52 PM IST

The raid was conducted amid reports of a gambling racket being operated from a building but local residents didn’t allow cops to enter the building, say police.

A high drama was witnessed in Sector 32, Chandigarh Road, after a group of people had a spat with a police team from the CIA staff 3 that conducted a raid at a building late on Sunday evening. The raid was conducted amid reports of a gambling racket being operated from the building, the police said.

ADCP (investigation) Amandeep Singh Brar says stern action will be taken against those who stopped the cops from conducting the raid.
Following the resistance of local residents, the police team returned empty handed. After the matter was brought to the notice of senior police officials, they initiated a probe. The police said it had received information that some of the people were operating a gambling racket from the building. Before the police could enter the building, a group of people gathered there and deterred the cops from entering the house. Local residents indulged in a spat with police officials and forced them to return empty handed.

When contacted, additional deputy commissioner of police (investigation) Amandeep Singh Brar said the matter was brought to his notice. He added that stern action would be taken against those who stopped the cops from conducting the raid. The police, who are yet to register an FIR, said a probe has been ordered.

