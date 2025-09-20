Ludhiana: Special ‘girdawari’ survey: 323 houses damaged in 214 villages during recent floods

The district administration has launched a special ‘girdawari’ survey from September 13 to 26 to assess damage caused by the recent floods across various villages in Ludhiana district. The survey will be completed in 14 days, and the administration has assured full transparency in the process. The district administration has launched a special ‘girdawari’ survey from September 13 to 26 to assess damage caused by the recent floods across various villages in Ludhiana district. The survey will be completed in 14 days, and the administration has assured full transparency in the process. (HT Photo)

As per initial figures, around 214 villages have been affected, with 323 houses found damaged in the preliminary assessment. The village-wise house damage includes 116 houses in one block, 87 in another, 106 in a third, and 14 in a fourth. Officials said the numbers may rise as the field reports are still coming in.

In addition to house damage, large-scale crop loss has also been reported. Farmers whose crops have been damaged between 26% and 75% will be compensated with ₹10,000 per acre, while those facing 76% to 100% damage will receive ₹20,000 per acre.

To ensure fair assessment, the administration has engaged officials from revenue department, PWD and Municipal Corporation. These teams are going village to village, collecting on-ground data related to houses, livestock, and crop losses. Officials said that entries are being recorded daily, and the entire process is being video recorded to maintain transparency.

Deputy commissioner Himanshu Jain said, “The district teams have been directed to finish the survey within the given timeline. We are committed to ensuring that every affected family gets rightful compensation without any delay.”

In villages where water had entered homes and fields, residents are now hoping the compensation will help them recover from the financial blow. Some farmers said they had lost entire paddy and vegetable crops due to waterlogging.

Officials confirmed that once the survey concludes on August 26, the data will be uploaded into the Punjab government’s relief system, and compensation will be disbursed soon after.

Residents have been urged to cooperate with officials and ensure accurate information is shared during the visit, so that no deserving person is left out of the relief process.