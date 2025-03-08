Ludhiana: Speeding SUV crushes 46-yr-old man to death, in Samrala, driver held

A man was killed on Friday after an allegedly speeding sports utility vehicle rammed into a scooter and dragged it for a few metres near Dhilwan village in Samrala, officials said, adding that the driver of the Mahindra Scorpio car has been arrested. Police said Kapil Marwaha, the victim, is survived by his wife and two children. (HT PHOTO)

Police identified the deceased as 46-year-old Kapil Marwaha, a resident of Samrala. They said the accident occurred around 9 am. The deceased was an employee of a private seed company.

Samrala police arrested one Gurpal Singh, a resident of Ram Niwas village in Bathinda.

According to reports, the deceased was on his way to Khanna for work and he turned towards a filling station near Dhilwan village when the speeding SUV, that was coming from Khanna side, rammed into him.

The onlookers mounted a rescue attempt, but to no avail, officials said, adding that they then alerted police and informed the victim’s family about the incident.

Police sent the body to the local civil hospital for a post-mortem.

Dr Navdeep Singh, a medical officer at the hospital, said Kapil had suffered a severe head injury and was brought dead to the hospital. Kapil is survived by his wife and two children.

Following the incident, the police seized the Scorpio vehicle and registered a case against the driver following statements from the victim’s family.

Samrala station-house officer (SHO) sub-inspector Gurmeet Singh confirmed that the driver has been arrested.