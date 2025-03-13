Ludhiana: Staffer among 3 held for robbery at filling station; 3.8L recovered

The local police on Wednesday arrested three accused, including a filling station salesman, for an alleged ₹6.4 lakh robbery at the facility on Ludhiana-Malerkotla Road in Ranian village, officials said. They said police recovered ₹3.8 lakh from the accused’s possession. The accused in custody of Ludhiana police on Wednesday. Cops say the petrol pump salesman was the mastermind behind the ₹ 6.8-lakh robbery. (HT Photo)

According to police, the robbery on March 10 was allegedly orchestrated by one Hartej Singh, who was employed as a salesman at the filling station. Police also arrested two of the three accomplices, Bhawanveer Singh from Shankar village and Arshdeep Singh from Bool village. Another accused, identified only as Sandhu from Ghawaddi village, remains at large, officials said.

According to the complaint filed by filling station manager Amin Kumar, three masked men armed with a pistol and blunt weapons stormed the filling station on intervening night of March 9 and 10. They robbed the salesman of ₹26,450 and broke into the office, looting an additional ₹6.13 lakh. After the robbery, the accused fled on a motorcycle. The incident was captured on closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras.

Assistant commissioner of police (ACP South) Harjinder Singh said investigations raised suspicions about the salesman’s involvement and as police tracked the other accused, one of the robbers confessed that Hartej masterminded the plot.

“After arresting Hartej, police recovered ₹1 lakh from his possession. Bhawanveer was found with another ₹1 lakh and the bike used in the crime. Arshdeep had ₹1.80 lakh with him. The remaining cash is believed to be with the absconding accused, Sandhu,” a police officer said.

A case was registered under section 304(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and sections 25, 54 and 59 of Arms Act.