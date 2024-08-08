Ludhiana: State Baseball Championship kicks off on Thursday

Punjab Baseball Association (men and women) is organising a 3-day 11th sub-junior Punjab state baseball championship for boys and girls, which commenced today at Government Girls Senior Secondary School, Gill. 11th Sub Junior Punjab State Baseball Championship commenced today at Govt Girls Sen. Sec. Smart School, Gill in Ludhiana on Thursday, August 08, 2024. (HT Photo)

A total of 12 teams girls teams participated in the championship on Thursday, where, in the first match, the team of Patiala defeated Fatehgarh Sahib 2-1, while in the second match, Roop Nagar was defeated by the team of Kapurthala by 3-1.

Third match was won by Bathinda team against Mansa by 3-2 and in the fourth match, Ferozepur team defeated Moga by 2-0

Sangrur team wins the fifth match against Patiala by 10-7 and 6th match witnessed the defeat of Malerkotla by the team of Kapurthala by 12-9.

In the seventh match, Ludhiana defeated Bathinda by 10-0 and in the 8th match, Barnala was defeated by Ferozepur by 16-2.

First Semifinal match was won by Ludhiana against Kapurthala by 20-6 score and in the second semifinals, Sangrur was defeated by Ferozepur by 11-9. Final match is scheduled between Ludhiana and Ferozepur on Friday.

Sukhdev Singh Aulakh, chief guest for the day, inaugurated the tournament, in the presence of Harbir Singh Gill, secretary, Punjab Baseball Association, Jatinder Kumar Thakur, Neeru, Kulwant and all other members of the association.