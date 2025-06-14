Search Search
Saturday, Jun 14, 2025
New Delhi
Ludhiana: Steno caught for taking 24L bribe at SDM office in Raikot

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Jun 14, 2025 08:44 AM IST

The accused, Jatinder Singh, was arrested on Thursday night, following a complaint from a resident of Sukhana village in Raikot

The Punjab vigilance bureau (VB) arrested a stenographer posted in the office of Raikot sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Gurbir Singh Kohli, for allegedly accepting a bribe of 24.06 lakh.

The accused Jatinder Singh after his arrest in Ludhiana. (HT Photo)
The accused, Jatinder Singh, was arrested on Thursday night, following a complaint from a resident of Sukhana village in Raikot. The complainant alleged that both SDM Kohli and his steno, Jatinder, were taking bribes from the public for doing official work.

Following this, the vigilance team questioned Jatinder and searched his office, where they found 24.06 lakh cash inside an almirah. The steno could not explain the source of the money, so he was taken into custody.

A case under the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered at the VB Police Station in Ludhiana. Officials said that further investigation is underway.

Sources said there was high drama at the SDM office on Thursday evening. Local AAP MLA Hakam Singh Thekedar reportedly reached the office after receiving a tip-off that a bribe was being demanded to transfer a piece of land. He called the vigilance officials to the spot. SDM Gurbir Singh Kohli had reportedly left the office before the VB team arrived.

A vigilance official said that the SDM’s role is also under investigation, and appropriate action will be taken based on the findings.

