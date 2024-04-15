Ludhiana: Stopped for checking, biker assaults ASI, arrested

While stopped for checking, a bike-borne man reportedly assaulted an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) and tore his uniform at Jamalpur chowk at Chandigarh Road. The Focal Point police lodged an FIR against the accused and arrested him. The accused has been identified as Abhishek of Bhamian Khurd. (HT File Photo)

The accused has been identified as Abhishek of Bhamian Khurd.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

ASI Om Parkash stated that he was checking the vehicles near Jamalpur Chowk at Chandigarh Road on Sunday, when he stopped a biker for checking, the accused started abusing him. When he raised objection, the accused assaulted him and tore his uniform. He nabbed the accused and handed him over to Focal point police.

A case under sections 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions) and 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) of the IPC has been lodged against the accused.