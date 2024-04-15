 Ludhiana: Stopped for checking, biker assaults ASI, arrested - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Ludhiana: Stopped for checking, biker assaults ASI, arrested

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Apr 16, 2024 05:20 AM IST

ASI Om Parkash stated that he was checking the vehicles near Jamalpur Chowk at Chandigarh Road on Sunday, when he stopped a biker for checking, the accused started abusing him

While stopped for checking, a bike-borne man reportedly assaulted an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) and tore his uniform at Jamalpur chowk at Chandigarh Road. The Focal Point police lodged an FIR against the accused and arrested him.

The accused has been identified as Abhishek of Bhamian Khurd. (HT File Photo)
The accused has been identified as Abhishek of Bhamian Khurd. (HT File Photo)

The accused has been identified as Abhishek of Bhamian Khurd.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

ASI Om Parkash stated that he was checking the vehicles near Jamalpur Chowk at Chandigarh Road on Sunday, when he stopped a biker for checking, the accused started abusing him. When he raised objection, the accused assaulted him and tore his uniform. He nabbed the accused and handed him over to Focal point police.

A case under sections 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions) and 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) of the IPC has been lodged against the accused.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana: Stopped for checking, biker assaults ASI, arrested
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 16, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On