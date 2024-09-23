Ludhiana: Stopped from drinking in open, revellers pelt police team with bricks

A group of revellers allegedly pelted a police team with bricks from the elevated road near the railway station after the cops deterred from drinking in public, officials aware of the development said. A group of revellers allegedly pelted a police team with bricks from the elevated road near the railway station after the cops deterred from drinking in public, officials aware of the development said. (HT File)

They added that this was the second such incident within just four days.

Officials said a Police Control Room (PCR) motorcycle squad personnel sustained an injury on his back during the attack and has filed a complaint at the Division Number 1 police station.

On September 18, a similar attack took place when a police team was targeted after stopping individuals from consuming alcohol in public.

According to the injured police personnel, he was on night patrol near the railway station when he noticed a group of men drinking in the open. He confronted the group, who argued with him but fled the scene. He alleged that moments later, the accused began throwing bricks and stones at the police from the elevated road above.

One of the bricks struck the officer on his back, causing him to fall to the ground. He said the accused escaped after attacking them.

Division Number 1 station-house officer (SHO) inspector Gaganpreet Singh confirmed that a complaint has been received from the injured officer. He said police are scanning footage from the closed-circuiit television (CCTV) cameras installed in the area to identify and trace the attackers.

Inspector Singh added that in the incident on September 18, an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) and a constable were attacked. The group initially left after an argument but returned with others. The constable was injured and the police later arrested the accused following an investigation, he said.