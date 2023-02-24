Ludhiana store employee held for stealing 1kg gold, diamond jewellery

Seven days after an employee allegedly decamped with 1kg diamond and gold jewellery from PC Jeweller’s showroom here and fled to Nepal, the police arrested him on Thursday when he returned to the city. Seven days after an employee allegedly decamped with 1kg diamond and gold jewellery from PC Jeweller’s showroom here and fled to Nepal, the police arrested him on Thursday when he returned to the city. (Getty images)

According to police, the accused, identified as Deepak Bansal of Rajesh Nagar in Haibowal, was arrested when he returned to the city to sell the jewellery from Nepal.

The police have recovered one kg jewellery worth ₹75 lakh from his possession.

Commissioner of Police Mandeep Singh Sidhu said that the accused was working as an accountant with PC Jewellers for the past three years and had access to the strong room.

Sidhu said that the accused hatched a conspiracy to make some easy money. On February 15, Deepak and other staff members had locked the store at around 8 pm after finishing the day’s work. An hour later, Deepak returned to the store and told the security guard that he had forgotten his belongings inside and entered the store. He opened the safe and stole the jewellery.

The commissioner of police added that Bansal was planning to settle in Nepal. After the burglary, he hid the bag containing jewellery at the house of one of his friends in Mohalla Bhagat Singh Nagar at Dhandra road and fled to Nepal through Uttar Pradesh.

“Deepak had tried to convince some of his friends to sell the stolen jewellery and send money to him. He also offered them a commission, but none of his friends agreed. The accused himself returned to Ludhiana to pick the jewellery and sell it,” Sidhu said.

“Soon after the accused fled from the city, the police started keeping tabs on his friends and laid a trap when they came to know that he was coming to the city,” he added.