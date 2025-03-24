Ludhiana: Stored MC pipes catch fire

A cloud of smoke engulfed the a a major part of the city on Sunday evening after a fire broke out in high-density polyethylene (HDPE) pipes stored at a vacant plot near Pakhowal Road, officials said, adding that it took four fire tender and around an hour to douse the flames. Smoke billows from the site near Pakhowal Road in Ludhiana on Sunday. (Manish/HT)

The gutted pipes were brought under the Smart City Mission.

Officials said the fire, which started around 6.35 pm, quickly spread, causing panic among residents of nearby areas.

Locals expressed questioned the loss of revenue caused by the fire, which razed the pipes, worth crores, stored in multiple locations over the past three years. The company contractor present at the site said the cause of the fire could not be ascertained.

According to municipal corporation (MC) officials, the HDPE pipes were purchased around three years ago and were to be installed in Gurdev Nagar and Sarabha Nagar.

Fire officials reached the spot around 6.50 pm and worked for an hour.

District fire officer Kartar Singh said, “At least four fire tenders were used to douse the fire. It was brought under control in around an hour. The cause behind the blaze is being ascertained.”