Ludhiana: Stray bullet hits hospital owner’s car, probe on

A luxury car belonging to a city doctor was allegedly struck by a stray bullet while parked near his hospital on Shingar Road, prompting police to register a case and launch an investigation. The incident came to light on Saturday morning when the driver of the hospital owner noticed damage to the windshield of the vehicle parked in a private parking lot at the opposite side of the hospital. The driver also spotted a bullet shell lying near the car and immediately informed his employer. The police investigating at the spot after a stray bullet hit the windshield of car of a doctor. (HT Photo)

Acting on the complaint filed by Dr Amarjeet Singh Rattan, Division number 3 police registered an FIR against unidentified persons. The police team also recovered the bullet shell from the spot and called a forensic team to examine the scene.

Station house officer (SHO) Nardev Singh said the complainant runs a hospital and also owns a hotel in the same area. The hospital maintains a separate parking lot opposite the building where ambulances and other vehicles are usually parked.

According to the police, Dr Rattan’s Volkswagen Tiguan was parked at the site along with another vehicle. In the morning, the windshield near the wiper blades was found damaged, raising suspicion that the car had been struck by a bullet.

“The preliminary probe suggests that a stray bullet may have hit the vehicle and damaged its windshield. However, the exact cause will be confirmed only after the forensic science laboratory report,” the SHO said.

The complainant told police that he does not have any known rivalry with anyone and has not expressed suspicion against any individual for deliberately firing at his vehicle.

Police said a case has been registered against unidentified persons under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Arms Act, and further investigation is underway.

Notably, on February 27, panic gripped the Gopal Nagar locality on Tibba Road after unidentified assailants shot a printing businessman in broad daylight. The injured man, identified as Dinesh Kumar Sharma, was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he is undergoing treatment. He sustained a gunshot wound to his arm. The police suspected that the man was hit by a stray bullet.