Ludhiana: Student ends life after Class 12 results

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
May 17, 2025 06:26 AM IST

A 17-year-old boy from Ladhowal was found dead in his house, a day after failing his Class 12 board exams.

The boy was reportedly devastated upon learning that he had not passed. (HT Photo)
According to sub-inspector Gurshinder Kaur, station house officer (SHO) of Ladhowal police station, the board results were announced on Wednesday.

“The boy was reportedly devastated upon learning that he had not passed. He was found dead at his house on Thursday morning,” the SHO said.

The family of the deceased said that the boy was rushed to a nearby hospital, but doctors declared him dead on arrival.

