Ludhiana: Student injured after tuition teacher hurls steel glass at him

A 15-year-old boy suffered injuries after his tuition teacher hurled a steel glass filled with tea at him on Holi on Wednesday. He allegedly threatened the student and told him not to narrate the incident to anyone. A 15-year-old boy suffered injuries after his tuition teacher hurled a steel glass filled with tea at him on Holi in Ludhiana on Wednesday. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The student narrated the entire incident to his parents, who filed a police complaint against the teacher, Simranjit Singh of Guru Angad Dev Colony.

The father of the victim, who also stays in the same colony, stated that his son used to get tuitions from Simranjit Singh.

He said on Wednesday evening when his son returned from the tuition he was crying and bleeding from the forehead. On being asked, he told him that he was talking to one of his friends at the tuition when the teacher threw a steel glass filled with hot tea towards him.

The boy added that the glass hit him on his forehead and tea spilled on his clothes. After he started crying, the teacher told him not to disclose the incident to anyone and did not allow him to go home. The teacher also did not give him any first aid.

The victim’s father stated that he took his son to a hospital for treatment and later filed a police complaint against the teacher.

ASI Harcharan Singh, who is investigating the case, said a case under Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint), 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC and Section 75 of the Juvenile Justice Act has been lodged against the accused. A hunt is on for his arrest.