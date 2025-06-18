Search Search
Wednesday, Jun 18, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Ludhiana: SUV tries to run over SHO, cops open fire in high-speed chase

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Jun 18, 2025 06:50 AM IST

The shots forced the suspects to abandon the vehicle at the spot; they fled the scene on foot under the cover of darkness, and their identities remain unknown

A dramatic firing incident unfolded on late Tuesday evening near Bahadurke Road when Ludhiana police opened fire at a Haryana-registered SUV that allegedly tried to run over a station house officer (SHO) at a checkpoint near Chhawani Mohalla. The occupants of the SUV managed to flee on foot after abandoning the vehicle, prompting a search.

As the suspects sped away recklessly, they reportedly collided with at least three other vehicles while trying to evade the police. (HT Photo)
As the suspects sped away recklessly, they reportedly collided with at least three other vehicles while trying to evade the police. (HT Photo)

According to additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP-1) Sameer Verma, the incident began when inspector Harpreet Singh, SHO of Division Number 4 police station, was conducting a routine checking near Chhawani Mohalla. Around the time of the incident, the inspector signalled a suspicious-looking Hyundai Creta with a Haryana number plate to stop for inspection.

“Instead of complying, the driver accelerated and attempted to run over the SHO. Thankfully, no injuries occurred,” said ADCP Verma.

The refusal to stop triggered a high-speed police chase. As the suspects sped away recklessly, they reportedly collided with at least three other vehicles while trying to evade the police. The pursuit continued until Bahadurke Road, where the police, in an attempt to bring the vehicle to a halt, fired three warning shots at the SUV.

The shots forced the suspects to abandon the vehicle at the spot. They fled the scene on foot under the cover of darkness, and their identities remain unknown. The police have launched an intensive search operation and are scanning nearby CCTV footage for clues.

The Hyundai Creta has been seized and is now in police custody. ADCP Verma confirmed that no weapons, drugs, or contraband were found in the vehicle during preliminary checks. “We are currently trying to trace the suspects. An FIR is being registered at Salem Tabri police station against unidentified individuals under relevant sections of the IPC,” he added.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana: SUV tries to run over SHO, cops open fire in high-speed chase
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, June 18, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On