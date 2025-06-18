Ludhiana: SUV tries to run over SHO, cops open fire in high-speed chase

A dramatic firing incident unfolded on late Tuesday evening near Bahadurke Road when Ludhiana police opened fire at a Haryana-registered SUV that allegedly tried to run over a station house officer (SHO) at a checkpoint near Chhawani Mohalla. The occupants of the SUV managed to flee on foot after abandoning the vehicle, prompting a search. As the suspects sped away recklessly, they reportedly collided with at least three other vehicles while trying to evade the police. (HT Photo)

According to additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP-1) Sameer Verma, the incident began when inspector Harpreet Singh, SHO of Division Number 4 police station, was conducting a routine checking near Chhawani Mohalla. Around the time of the incident, the inspector signalled a suspicious-looking Hyundai Creta with a Haryana number plate to stop for inspection.

“Instead of complying, the driver accelerated and attempted to run over the SHO. Thankfully, no injuries occurred,” said ADCP Verma.

The refusal to stop triggered a high-speed police chase. As the suspects sped away recklessly, they reportedly collided with at least three other vehicles while trying to evade the police. The pursuit continued until Bahadurke Road, where the police, in an attempt to bring the vehicle to a halt, fired three warning shots at the SUV.

The shots forced the suspects to abandon the vehicle at the spot. They fled the scene on foot under the cover of darkness, and their identities remain unknown. The police have launched an intensive search operation and are scanning nearby CCTV footage for clues.

The Hyundai Creta has been seized and is now in police custody. ADCP Verma confirmed that no weapons, drugs, or contraband were found in the vehicle during preliminary checks. “We are currently trying to trace the suspects. An FIR is being registered at Salem Tabri police station against unidentified individuals under relevant sections of the IPC,” he added.