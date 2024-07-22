Ludhiana swimmer Anushka wins 200m breaststroke gold with state record

Four new records were set by the swimmers on the last day of the 35th sub-junior, 47th junior Punjab State Swimming Championship, which concluded at the Punjab Agricultural University in Ludhiana on Sunday. Swimmers in action during the concluding day of the 35th sub junior and 47th junior Punjab swimming championships. (Manish/HT)

International swimmer Avni Chhabra of Pathankot, national medallist Ojas Sund, Anushka Sharma of Ludhiana and Apurva Sharma of Mohali created new state records.

In boys’ group one, which has contestants aged 15-17 years, Jujhar Singh Gill secured the first position in the 1,500-metre freestyle event, Rajveer Singh came second and Hardik Bhatia bagged third position. In group two, which has contestants aged 12-14 years, Nikunj Behal took the top spot, with Iris Pratap Singh at second and Arnav Joura at third places. In group three, which has contestants aged 10-11 years, Prabal Sharma clinched the first spot in 200 metre freestyle, with Arnavjeet Singh and Mansimar Singh at the second and third positions, respectively.

In boys’ group one 50 metre backstroke, Rajveer Singh stood first, Vaibhav Kohli second, and Kartikey Bahl third. In group 2, Ojas Sund came first, Agamjot Singh second, and Samrath third. In group 3, Ayaan Khan secured the top spot with Rudra Sharma at second and Fatehjeet Singh at third.

In boys’ group one 200 metre butterfly stroke, Kartikey Bahl took first position, Bhavya Kathuria took second, and Agamteshwar Singh Mansahia took third. In group 2, Adity Sharma was first, Vyom Vashisht was second and Tanish Oswal was third.

In breaststroke group 1 boys, Arjun Lakanpal stood first, Raminder Singh second, and Kabir Lakhanpal third, In group 2, Samrath was first, Prabhnoor Singh was second, and Harman Preet Singh was third.

In 400-meter free relay group 1 boys, the team of Lakshay Jindal, Jujhar Singh Gill, Ekamveer Walia and Kabir Lakhanpal secured the first spot. In group 2, the team of Gurvir Singh Mann, Eash Khurana, Harmanpreet Singh and Devansh Sharma were in first position.

For girls in group one in the 1,500-metre freestyle, Shubhnoor Kaur secured the first spot, Dhriti Mahajan second, and Guntaspreet Kaur third. In group 2, Jasleen Kaur Dhillon secured first position, Bhagya second, and Tvisha third. In group 3, Sonakshi Saigal was first, Aradhya second and Nimrat third.

In girls’ 50-metre backstroke group 1, Avni Sharma was first, Jayanna Sapra was second, and Aanya Sapra was third. In group 2, Anmoldeep Kaur was first, Gunika Gautam was second, and Tavisha Sharma was third. In group 3, Rhytham Sharma secured the first position, Vaidehi Sharma was second, and Vidhi Kohli was third.

In 200-meter butterfly stroke group 1, Arshpreet Kaur came first, Vanshika second and Gunika third. In group 2, Apurva Sharma was first, Ramanjot Kaur was second and Katana Chahal was third.

In 200-metre breaststroke group 1, Ekambir Kaur Sandhu was first, Diksha Thind was second and Gurkirat Kaur was third. In group 2, Anushka Sharma was first, Sidhi Joshi was second and Alina Sharma was third.

In girls’ 400-metre free relay group 1, the team of Shubhkoor Kaur, Aanya Sapra, Arshpreet Kaur, and Jasleen Kaur secured the first position. In group 2, the team Anushka Sharma, Jasleen Kaur Dhillon, Anshika Garg, and Meghna.

PAU vice-chancellor Dr Satbir Singh Gosal was the chief guest at the event.