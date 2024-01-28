Ludhiana: Tarksheel Society president booked for hurting religious sentiments

District president of Tarksheel Society Surjeet Daudhar has been booked for hurting religious sentiments. Tarksheel Society president booked for hurting religious sentiments. (HT)

The FIR was lodged after a video emerged on social media in which the accused was heard making derogatory remarks against the idol of Lord Rama, which was recently consecrated in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh.

The FIR has been lodged on the statement of Rajiv Tandon, chairman of Punjab unit of Shiv Sena.

Tandon said that he came across a video on the social networking site in which Daudhar was making derogatory comments on Lord Rama’s idol installed in the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. He filed a complaint against the accused.

ASI Jaswant Singh, who is investigating the case, said that an FIR under section 295-A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) of the IPC has been lodged against the accused. A hunt is on for his arrest.

Man held for posting abusive comments

In another such case, a Shimlapuri resident was on Sunday arrested by the police for posting abusive comments on a social media post of a Moga resident.

The accused has been identified as Gurinder Singh Rangreta of Preet Nagar in Shimlapuri.

The FIR has been lodged on the statement of Sukhwinder Singh, saying that he had uploaded a post on his Facebook account in support of social media influencer Bhana Sidhu, who was arrested by Division number 7 police. The accused, Rangreta, wrote offensive and objectionable words for the women of his family.

Police registered a case under sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 294 (obscene act and songs), 509 (words, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman), 506 (Criminal intimidation) of the IPC and section 67, 67A of the Information and Technology Act.