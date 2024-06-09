Ludhiana teachers question job security as PU merges 3 computer subjects

The Panjab University has announced the merger of Computer Science, Computer Applications, and Information Technology (IT) courses into a single subject known as Computer Science and Applications. The change, implemented as per a recent university circular, will be effective for colleges offering any of these three subjects, allowing them to consolidate units under this new nomenclature. This subject will now be offered as an elective, major, or minor in Bachelor of Arts (BA) and Bachelor of Science (BSc) programmes. The decision was made following the recommendation of a six-member committee formed by the vice-chancellor Renu Vig, and led by RK Singla of the Department of Computer Science and Applications, Panjab University, Chandigarh. (HT File)

The university’s decision, while intended to benefit students and reduce administrative burdens, leaves open questions about the administrative and employment implications for educators currently teaching the now-merged subjects.

The decision was made following the recommendation of a six-member committee formed by the vice-chancellor Renu Vig, and led by RK Singla of the Department of Computer Science and Applications, Panjab University, Chandigarh. Committee member Jagwant Singh explained that the syllabus content for the three subjects was found to be largely overlapping. “Conducting separate examinations for nearly identical syllabi was unnecessary and reduced teaching days,” Singh noted. “Merging these subjects allows colleges to offer one combined subject under two units, thereby decreasing teachers’ workloads,” Singh added.

While the merger aims to streamline curriculum and improve efficiency, some teachers have expressed concerns about the potential impact on their job security. A teacher from an aided college in Ludhiana highlighted the need for official confirmation from the university regarding the retention of all current teachers. The fear is that without this assurance, there might be uncertainties about the continuity of their positions under the new system.

Karan Madan, a computer science teacher at Master Tara Singh College, Ludhiana, acknowledged the benefits of the merger, and said that the new unified syllabus would likely enhance the quality of evaluation and focus. Madan added, “the changes should be reflected at the Directorate of Public Instruction (DPI) level to avoid any adverse effects on teacher promotions due to the change in subject nomenclature.”