Ludhiana | Teachers’ union demands restoration of old pension scheme

Charan Singh Sarabha, one of the teachers' union leaders, from Ludhiana, said, "Previous governments, under the pressure from the World Bank and corporate houses, had abolished the old pension scheme before January 2004, and had introduced a new contributory pension scheme.
Another teachers' union leader Tehal Singh from Ludhiana said no minister or leader of the ruling state government here had ever talked about the said promise regarding the old pension scheme.
Published on Jun 10, 2022 12:31 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

To remind the Punjab government of Its promise— implementation of the old pension scheme— made during the Punjab assembly elections earlier this year, the Ludhiana district committee of Old Pension Achievement Morcha on Thursday handed over a memorandum to additional deputy police commissioner (ADC) Rahul Chaba.

An MLA of Punjab once sworn in is entitled to a pension of Rs. 70,000 per month, but a government employee despite serving for 30 years gets minimal salaries, which at times is not enough to finance the medical bills."

Another local union leader Tehal Singh said no minister or leader of the ruling state government here had ever talked about the said promise.

Spokespersons further warned that if the old pension scheme would not be restored by the state government in the forthcoming budget session, the employees of Punjab would launch a strong protest.

Tehal added that the Old Pension Achievement Morcha, Punjab, would hold a protest march on June 28 in Mohali amid the budget session of the Punjab government.

