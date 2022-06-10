Ludhiana | Teachers’ union demands restoration of old pension scheme
To remind the Punjab government of Its promise— implementation of the old pension scheme— made during the Punjab assembly elections earlier this year, the Ludhiana district committee of Old Pension Achievement Morcha on Thursday handed over a memorandum to additional deputy police commissioner (ADC) Rahul Chaba.
Charan Singh Sarabha, one of the union leaders, said, “Previous governments, under the pressure from the World Bank and corporate houses, had abolished the old pension scheme before January 2004, and had introduced a new contributory pension scheme. An MLA of Punjab once sworn in is entitled to a pension of Rs. 70,000 per month, but a government employee despite serving for 30 years gets minimal salaries, which at times is not enough to finance the medical bills.”
Another local union leader Tehal Singh said no minister or leader of the ruling state government here had ever talked about the said promise.
Spokespersons further warned that if the old pension scheme would not be restored by the state government in the forthcoming budget session, the employees of Punjab would launch a strong protest.
Tehal added that the Old Pension Achievement Morcha, Punjab, would hold a protest march on June 28 in Mohali amid the budget session of the Punjab government.
-
Bombay HC may hear Nawab Malik, Anil Deshmukh's bail plea on Friday: Report
The Rajya Sabha polls in Maharashtra on Friday will see a battle between the opposition BJP and the ruling Shiv Sena-headed Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, of which the NCP is a part. The western state will see a contest for six seats with seven candidates being in the fray.
-
Kanpur man arrested for post on Prophet
He is the third social media user to have been arrested in the past two days. BJYM leader, Harshit Srivastava, and Hindu Samanvaya Samiti president, Tushar Shukla, were sent to jail for 14 days in judicial custody for similar offence.
-
Covid-19: At 2,813 cases, Maharashtra sees highest single-day jump since Feb 15
With Maharashtra and other states and Union territories (UTs), including Delhi, reporting continuous rise in Covid-19 cases, Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan has asked them to maintain a strict vigilance and take pre-emptive action in regions that are showing concerns.
-
CM Himanta Biswa Sarma expands Assam cabinet, rejigs portfolio
Governor Jagdish Mukhi administered the oath of office and secrecy to Jayanta Malla Baruah and Nandita Garlosa. The strength of the council has now gone up to 16. BJP has 13 ministers while allies Asom Gana Parishad two and United Peoples’ Party Liberal one.
-
Nupur Sharma summoned on June 22 by Maharashtra Police over remarks on Prophet
The Maharashtra Police on Tuesday summoned suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma on June 22 for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Prophet Mohammed recently that drew condemnation from several Islamic nations and opposition parties.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics