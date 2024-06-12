Ludhiana: Tehsildar, clerk accused of demanding bribe, probe ordered

Deputy commissioner (DC) Sakshi Sahnwey has launched an inquiry in connection with an allegation that tehsildar Kulwant Singh Sidhu and clerk Shiv Kumar had demanded money from a city-based advocate practising at the new district courts to register property documents in May. The advocate, in his complaint, recounted his visit to the registrar office on May 22 to register a sale deed. Upon presenting the document, the clerk denied issuing a token number, claiming a no-objection certificate was required. (Shutterstock)

A complaint was registered by Tejinderpal Singh with the chief minister, deputy commissioner and vigilance department, highlighting the ongoing corruption at sub-registrar office (West) on Hambran Road in Ludhiana.

The advocate, in his complaint, recounted his visit to the registrar office on May 22 to register a sale deed. Upon presenting the document, the clerk denied issuing a token number, claiming a no-objection certificate (NOC) was required. Singh pointed out that similar documents were registered recently without issue. Kumar then allegedly demanded a bribe, claiming that a fee was required for the registration to proceed.

Singh approached the tehsildar for assistance, but Sidhu dismissed his concerns and directed him back to Kumar. After waiting for over an hour, Singh inquired about the bribe amount and was told it would cost ₹20,000. Unable to pay the bribe, Singh was eventually told to hand the money to a private individual named Jyoti, who allegedly collects bribes on behalf of Kumar. Singh’s document was registered on May 22 but he refused to pay the bribe and left without collecting his registered document.

The next day, Singh returned to the office with a new document. Kumar initially refused to assist but relented when Singh promised to pay for both registrations after the document was processed. The tehsildar marked the document and the process was completed on May 23. However, Sidhu then demanded payment for both documents and wrote an objection “NOC required. The registry will not get printed” on the sale deed.

Singh stated that both officials threatened him, boasting of their connections with politicians and higher authorities. Singh has requested a thorough investigation and urged authorities to take necessary action against Sidhu, Kumar and Jyoti.

Meanwhile, Sidhu said, “We only register properties with all relevant documents and we do not have asked for any bribe from anyone.”

Sahnwey said, “I have marked an inquiry against the complaint of the city-based advocate and SDM West will handle it and required action will be taken after the inquiry.”