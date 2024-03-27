 Ludhiana: Three brothers get life term for killing Labourer - Hindustan Times
Ludhiana: Three brothers get life term for killing Labourer

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Mar 28, 2024 06:00 AM IST

The accused, who were enraged over the victim insulting their father in a brawl, had hacked Harnek Singh alias Goldy alias Nirmal Singh to death on September 2, 2017

A local court on Wednesday sentenced three brothers to rigorous life imprisonment for hacking a 40-year-old labourer to death in a seven-year-old case.

Jaipal Singh, father of the trio, had passed away during the trial. The convicts- Satish Kumar, Shiv Kumar and Onkar Kumar are all residents of Koomkalan. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
The court of additional sessions judge Shiv Mohan Garg also imposed a fine of 50,000 on each of the convicts.

Jaipal Singh, father of the trio, had passed away during the trial. The convicts- Satish Kumar, Shiv Kumar and Onkar Kumar are all residents of Koomkalan.

According to the FIR, Goldy had an argument with the trio’s father around two months before his murder. Though the matter was resolved with the intervention of the village panchayat, the brothers nursed a grudge against Goldy for insulting their father.

A case under sections 302 (murder) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was lodged against them at Koomkalan police station.

