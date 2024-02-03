Ludhiana: Three drug peddlers get 12-year RI

A local court sentenced three drug peddlers, including a woman, to 12 years of rigorous imprisonment in a 2020 drug case. A case under sections 21, 29 of NDPS Act and 25 of Arms Act was registered at STF police station in Mohali. (HT)

The convicts have been identified as Raj Kumar alias Raju, Arun Kumar alias Anu and his wife Harpreet Kaur.

The order was pronounced by the court of assistant sessions judge Sandeep Singh Bajwa.

Sharing the details, inspector Harbans Singh, incharge at Special Task Force (STF, Ludhiana Range) said that team had arrested the trio near Ishar Nagar bridge at Gill Canal on June 25, 2020 and had recovered 3.2 kg heroin, .32 bore pistol along with four magazines and 13 live cartridges and ₹60,000 in drug money from their possession.

A case under sections 21, 29 of NDPS Act and 25 of Arms Act was registered at STF police station in Mohali.