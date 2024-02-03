 Ludhiana: Three drug peddlers get 12-year RI - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana: Three drug peddlers get 12-year RI

Ludhiana: Three drug peddlers get 12-year RI

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Feb 04, 2024 05:32 AM IST

The convicts have been identified as Raj Kumar alias Raju, Arun Kumar alias Anu and his wife Harpreet Kaur

A local court sentenced three drug peddlers, including a woman, to 12 years of rigorous imprisonment in a 2020 drug case.

A case under sections 21, 29 of NDPS Act and 25 of Arms Act was registered at STF police station in Mohali. (HT)
A case under sections 21, 29 of NDPS Act and 25 of Arms Act was registered at STF police station in Mohali. (HT)

The convicts have been identified as Raj Kumar alias Raju, Arun Kumar alias Anu and his wife Harpreet Kaur.

Catch the complete coverage of Budget 2024 only on HT. Explore now!

The order was pronounced by the court of assistant sessions judge Sandeep Singh Bajwa.

Sharing the details, inspector Harbans Singh, incharge at Special Task Force (STF, Ludhiana Range) said that team had arrested the trio near Ishar Nagar bridge at Gill Canal on June 25, 2020 and had recovered 3.2 kg heroin, .32 bore pistol along with four magazines and 13 live cartridges and 60,000 in drug money from their possession.

A case under sections 21, 29 of NDPS Act and 25 of Arms Act was registered at STF police station in Mohali.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, February 04, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On