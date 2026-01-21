Ludhiana: Three get life term for stabbing teen to death during mobile snatching bid

Bringing closure to a case that had shocked the city, a local court has sentenced three men to life imprisonment for the brutal killing of a 17-year-old boy during a snatching attempt in the Daba area in 2021. The judgment was pronounced by the court of additional sessions judge Dr Rajneesh. Bringing closure to a case that had shocked the city, a local court has sentenced three men to life imprisonment for the brutal killing of a 17-year-old boy during a snatching attempt in the Daba area in 2021. The judgment was pronounced by the court of additional sessions judge Dr Rajneesh. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The convicts have been identified as Harwinder Singh alias Laali of Lohara village, Gurmeet Singh alias Romi of Jamalpur, and Tej Ram alias Chintu of Mundian Khurd. The court awarded them life imprisonment for murder and an additional 10 years of rigorous imprisonment for snatching. Both sentences will run concurrently.

The case dates back to the early hours of April 28, 2021, when a Class XI student, stepped out for his routine morning walk along with his friend. As the duo was returning home in the Giaspura area, they were confronted by the three accused, who attempted to snatch the teenager’s mobile phone. When he resisted, the attackers stabbed him mercilessly with a sharp-edged weapon and fled the scene.

He was rushed to hospital in a critical condition, where he battled for life for two days before succumbing to his injuries. Following his death, a murder case was registered against unidentified assailants at Daba police station on May 1, 2021.

The police cracked the case within days, arresting the accused on May 6, 2021. At the time of the crime, the trio was between 18 and 20 years old. During the investigation, police recovered four mobile phones, a motorcycle and the weapon used in the crime. Investigators told the court that the accused had a prior criminal background and were under the influence of drugs when they carried out the attack.

The case also saw a dramatic twist when one of the convicts, Harwinder Singh alias Laali, briefly escaped from police custody by bending the grille of a skylight. He was later rearrested from Nangal, from the house of his in-laws.

The verdict has been welcomed by the victim’s family, who had been seeking justice for over five years, and is seen as a strong message against violent street crimes in the city.