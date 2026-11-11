Ludhiana: Three held for providing shelter to assailants in salon firing case

Sidwan Bet police have arrested three persons, including two women, for allegedly sheltering six men who had opened fire at a salon in Bhaini Gujran village on November 6, leaving a customer injured. The accused in police custody. (HT Photo)

The shooters, against whom an FIR has already been registered, still remain at large.

The arrested persons have been identified as Rupinder Kaur, wife of Jaswant Singh and a resident of Salempura; Jaswant Kaur, wife of Sukhdev Singh and a resident of Akkuwal; and Malkit Singh alias Bittu, a resident of Malsian Bajjan.

Police said the arrested trio are relatives of the shooters and had provided them shelter after the incident.

The firing occurred on the night of November 6, when six armed men arrived at a salon owned by Sandeep Singh, alias Sonu, in Bhaini Gujran and opened fire. While the salon owner escaped unhurt, Jajj Singh, son of Gurmel Singh and a resident of the same village, was hit by a bullet.

Following a complaint by Sandeep Singh, Sidwan Bet police booked six persons in connection with the firing. The three latest arrests pertain to allegedly providing shelter to the assailants, while efforts are continuing to apprehend the shooters.

Amarjit Singh, station house officer of Sidwan Bet, said the firing was linked to an ongoing rivalry between two groups. “Further investigation is underway and a hunt is on to nab the shooters,” he added.