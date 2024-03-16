Ludhiana: Three men booked for kidnapping domestic help

The Samrala police have booked three persons for kidnapping after they allegedly abducted a man in an SUV from Bagli Khurd village bus stand. The accused have been identified as Manpreet Singh Munny, Jassa and Pali of Kohala village of Jalandhar. (HT File Photo)

The FIR has been registered on the basis of the complaint lodged by Dalvir Singh of the same village, stating that his domestic help, Nandan Kumar, was present near the bus stand when three persons came there in an SUV and kidnapped him.

ASI Harjinder Singh, who is investigating the case, said an FIR under section 365 (kidnapping or abduction with intent secretly and wrongfully to confine person) of the IPC against the accused at Samrala police station.

Three booked for abetment

A Sidhwan Kalan resident allegedly ended his life by jumping before a moving train near Chaukiman after in-laws of his sister started pressuring the family for ₹24 lakh which they claimed to spend on the wedding and on sending her abroad, police said on Saturday.

Police have booked the sister’s husband, his father and mother on the complaint of the victim’s father, who said that his daughter along with her husband had migrated to Canada and later his son-in-law started demanding ₹24 lakh from them. He said that due to this his son was under depression.

The police have booked the accused under sections 306 and 34 of the IPC.